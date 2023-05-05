Ex-US Bank Exec Claims Retaliation In New Suit Over Firing

By Sydney Price (May 5, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Bank managing director is again suing the company for wrongful termination after the Tenth Circuit upheld his loss in an earlier case, this time alleging he was retaliated against after he brought up concerns about how a client's funds were being handled. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS