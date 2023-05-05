No Fairy-Tale Ending For Mother In 'Rapunzel' Case At TTAB

By Andrew Karpan (May 5, 2023, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Having a daughter isn't enough legal standing for a Suffolk University law professor to fight the registration of "Rapunzel" as a trademark, a reversal from the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board that came about as a result of an unrelated landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision over "immoral and scandalous" trademarks....

