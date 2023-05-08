Private Equity Firm Flags 'Deceptive' Move In $500M Del. Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (May 8, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Paul Capital Advisors branded as "deceptive" on Monday moves by an attorney for an asset monetization venture that allegedly stranded a $350 million or more Paul Capital claim, during Delaware Court of Chancery arguments on dismissal of a multicount suit dating to 2017....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS