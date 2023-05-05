Manufacturer Asks Philly Judge To Nix $25M Asbestos Verdict

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 5, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Counsel for John Crane Inc. asked a Philadelphia judge Friday to erase a $25 million asbestos verdict against it and other companies in a Navy veteran's asbestos case, claiming that the amount was off the charts and that the court wrongly denied jurors important evidence that would have affected their decision-making....

