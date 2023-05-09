CFPB's Credit Card Late Fee Plan Takes Beating From Banks

By Jon Hill (May 9, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposal to slash credit card late fees by billions of dollars annually is generating intense pushback from the banking industry, which says the plan was shoddily crafted, will hurt credit availability and risks landing the agency in court....

