Sidley's Newt Minow, Titan Of Public Broadcasting, Dies At 97

By Hannah Albarazi (May 8, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Newton N. Minow, a former head of the Federal Communications Commission who went on to spend more than half a century at Sidley Austin LLP, is being remembered as a lion of the bar who not only practiced law into his mid-90s but also helped shape what Americans watch on television and mentored a future U.S. president in Barack Obama....

