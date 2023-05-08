Split Ohio High Court Spurns Pregnant Atty's Trial Delay Bid

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 8, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A split Ohio Supreme Court denied an emergency bid by a pregnant defense attorney on bed rest to delay her client's trial on child sex abuse charges, according to a Sunday order that drew a dissent from two justices who acknowledged the "troubling" nature of the case but found the counsel's request to be reasonable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS