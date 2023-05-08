SVB Collapse Blamed For Default In $2.5M Settlement

By Rick Archer (May 8, 2023, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut medical device distributor is asking a federal judge not to hit it with a $3 million judgment for defaulting on a $2.5 million settlement of a breach of contract suit, saying the first settlement payment was delayed by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS