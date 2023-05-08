FDA Hit With Suit Looking To Keep Abortion Drug Access

By Adam Lidgett (May 8, 2023, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Abortion providers in a trio of states have sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with the intent of blocking the agency from doing anything to hinder the availability of an abortion drug it approved decades ago....

