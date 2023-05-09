Thomas Associate Rebuffs Info Demand But Dems Press On

By James Arkin (May 9, 2023, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have continued pressing Harlan Crow for detailed information on gifts, transportation and lodging provided to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over the years even as Crow's attorney rebuffed a separate Senate inquiry into the real estate magnate's relationship with the justice....

