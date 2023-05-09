Feinstein Returning To Washington After Extended Absence

By James Arkin (May 9, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., will return to the Senate this week, her spokesperson confirmed Tuesday, ending an extended absence that left Democrats down a vote in the Senate and without a functional majority on the Judiciary Committee....

