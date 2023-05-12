Judges, Ex-Blank Rome Atty Seek Pa. Superior Court Nod

By Matthew Santoni (May 12, 2023, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Three sitting judges, a former Blank Rome LLP litigator and a lawyer with a background in administrative law and government contracts are vying to be their political parties' contender for two seats on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, following the 2022 departure of Judge Jacqueline Shogan and the pending retirement of former President Judge John Bender....

