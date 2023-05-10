Rebranding And Rebuilding A Culture As NFL Team's Top Atty

By Sue Reisinger (May 10, 2023, 10:18 AM EDT) -- Mali Friedman, chief legal officer and senior vice president for business affairs at the Washington Commanders NFL team, likes to talk about an optimistic future — an outlook that suits the 17-year veteran attorney as she works to resurrect a scandalized but storied franchise....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS