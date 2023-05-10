CEO-Led Consortium To Buy Franchise Group In $2.6B Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 10, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT) -- A consortium of buyers led by Franchise Group Inc.'s CEO on Wednesday announced plans to take the company private by purchasing the remaining common stock the group does not already own in a deal helmed by five firms and valued at roughly $2.6 billion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS