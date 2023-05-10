PE Firms Strike $7.1B Deal To Buy Syneos Health

By Al Barbarino (May 10, 2023, 11:16 AM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP-led biopharmaceutical solutions company Syneos Health Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to be acquired by a consortium of private equity players including Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital in a deal worth $7.1 billion, including outstanding debt....

