Ex-Mayer Brown Atty And Insurance Co. Float Benefits Payout

By Aaron West (May 10, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A former Mayer Brown associate who had to stop working due to severe back pain and the insurance company he sued in Illinois federal court in 2021 for the disability benefits he was owed filed a joint motion this week to make him whole to the tune of nearly $600,000 plus attorneys fees....

