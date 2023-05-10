North Carolina Town Slams Ex-Cop's Appeal In Retaliation Suit

By Hayley Fowler (May 10, 2023, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A town in North Carolina has urged the state appeals court not to revive an ex-police officer's retaliation lawsuit, saying it had a legitimate reason to fire him after he flouted orders and deliberately discussed a confidential investigation....

