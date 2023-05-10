Manufacturing Co. Settles Ex-Worker's Age Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (May 10, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A chemical manufacturing company and a former employee reached a deal Wednesday to end her lawsuit alleging she was fired because of her age after 47 years on the job, coming on the heels of a Pennsylvania federal judge clearing her claims for trial....

