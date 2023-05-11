Ex-Unisys Execs Sue In Del. For Legal Costs Of Pa. Suit

By Tiffany Hu (May 11, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Two former executives of information technology firm Unisys Corp. are suing their ex-employer in Delaware Chancery Court for legal expenses incurred defending against Unisys' trade secrets dispute aimed at them, saying that Unisys has wrongly refused their demands to do so....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS