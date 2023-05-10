Ex-Gordon & Silber Atty Spurns Deal, Faces $1.2M Fraud Trial

By Frank G. Runyeon (May 10, 2023, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A former partner at Gordon & Silber PC is headed for trial on New York state charges that he looted his now-defunct firm and allegedly used it as his "personal gold mine," rejecting a plea deal Wednesday to serve as little as 18 months in prison....

