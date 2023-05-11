Firm Axes Appeal After Paying Ex-Partners In $3.4M PPP Row

By Emily Sawicki (May 11, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut law firm has reportedly paid up and backed off on its effort to dodge a $780,000 award five former partners secured in an underlying $3.4 million Paycheck Protection Program-related arbitration the attorneys entered into against their onetime employer....

