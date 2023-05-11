Phoenix Services OK'd To Seek Votes On Debt-Swap Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (May 11, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt global steel plant servicer Phoenix Services has secured clearance to take its $587 million Chapter 11 reorganization to a confirmation hearing in June, under terms that in part will swap $150 million of pre-petition debt into company equity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS