Mitsubishi Unit Asks To Cut Infringement Claim From TM Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (May 11, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Mitsubishi unit doing business as Diamond Offshore Wind has asked a Delaware federal judge to toss a trademark infringement claim by Houston-based Diamond Offshore Drilling, while also asserting a counterclaim to cancel or restrict the company's federal trademark registration....

