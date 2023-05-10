Inaccurate ADP Background Checks Cost Job Opps, Suit Says

By Lauren Berg (May 10, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- ADP Screening and Selection Services has not been following procedures to make sure the background checks it provides for clients' job applicants are accurate, causing people to lose valuable employment opportunities, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court....

