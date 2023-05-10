Biotech Co. Facing Third Contempt Says It Misread Order

By Thy Vo (May 10, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The CEO of a biotech company accused of defrauding its investors tried Wednesday to persuade a Colorado federal judge not to hold him in contempt for a third time, arguing he misunderstood a court order requiring him to disclose alleged securities violations and contempt orders when soliciting money from investors....

