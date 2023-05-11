Mich. City Fired Cop For Flagging Harassment, Jury Finds

By Patrick Hoff (May 11, 2023, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A Michigan city and its former mayor should pay an ex-cop over $1.2 million for firing him just days after he said he planned to report that the city manager and chief of police had sexually harassed him on several occasions, a federal jury said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS