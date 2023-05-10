TTAB Fortifies Consumers' Standing Limits In New Precedent

By Tiffany Hu (May 10, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board rejection of a professor's challenge to a "Rapunzel" trademark as a consumer of fairy-tale toy characters is a reminder that despite statutory language that "any person" who believes he or she might be damaged by a registration can oppose it, it isn't quite as simple as that....

