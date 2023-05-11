CVC-Led Group Gets Extension For Network International Bid

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 11, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Middle Eastern payments company Network International Holdings PLC on Thursday announced that U.K.'s The Takeover Panel has extended the deadline for a CVC Advisers Ltd. and Francisco Partners Management LP-led consortium to make a firm offer to buy the company or to step aside....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS