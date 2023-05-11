NC Suit Over Health Care Co.'s Data Breach Migrates To Fla.

By Hayley Fowler (May 11, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action against a health care provider accused of letting hackers steal patients' personal information is being transferred from North Carolina to Florida, the named plaintiff's attorney confirmed Thursday after a joint dismissal stipulation was filed in the Tar Heel State venue....

