Fla. Teachers Challenge Law Restricting Public Sector Unions

By Tim Ryan (May 11, 2023, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A new Florida law that lowers the threshold for public sector union decertification votes and prohibits schools from deducting dues from members' paychecks violates the U.S. Constitution and targets unions that have opposed Gov. Ron DeSantis, a group of Florida educators unions claimed in a federal lawsuit....

