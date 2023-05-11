Ga. Bar Blesses Remote Work For Attys Not Licensed In State

By Madison Arnold (May 11, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Attorneys living and working in Georgia — but not licensed to practice law there — may provide legal services remotely from the state on matters unrelated to Georgia other than the lawyers' physical location as long as certain conditions are met, a State Bar of Georgia board has said....

