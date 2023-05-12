Biotech Co. Wants Chubb Unit's $3M Fire Suit Tossed Again

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 12, 2023, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Spanish lab equipment manufacturer Bioinicia asked an Ohio federal judge to once again toss a suit by a Chubb unit seeking to recover $3 million for damage from a fire that the insurer says was caused by a defective machine, arguing the complaint still isn't specific enough....

