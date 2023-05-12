Black Atty Files Discrimination Suit Against SC AG's Office

By Emily Sawicki (May 12, 2023, 10:28 AM EDT) -- A former prosecutor for the South Carolina Attorney General's Office has filed a complaint in federal court alleging she was the victim of race and age discrimination there prior to her alleged forced resignation in 2021, as an older Black woman who was born in Jamaica....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS