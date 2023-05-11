Philips Inks $62M Deal Resolving FCPA Allegations From SEC

By Hailey Konnath (May 11, 2023, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Koninklijke Philips N.V. has agreed to shell out $62 million to put to rest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the Dutch medical equipment supplier violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by bribing health care officials in China, according to an announcement made Thursday....

