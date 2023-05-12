NH Gov. Says Legal Pot 'Inevitable' After Senate Kills Bill

By Jonathan Capriel (May 12, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu called for a bipartisan effort to legalize marijuana in the state Friday, saying it is an "inevitable" outcome even as the state Senate killed a bill that would have allowed for sale and possession and established a state regulatory commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS