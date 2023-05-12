UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (May 12, 2023, 7:16 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen global energy company Petrofac face up to a securities claim from investors after employee misconduct plummeted share prices, Nigerian villagers file an appeal against Leigh Day over the distribution of the settlement against Shell, and Teva begin a patent dispute against the governing board of the University of California....

