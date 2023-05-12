Latham-Led Vital Energy To Buy $540M Permian Basin Assets

By Al Barbarino (May 12, 2023, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP-Led Vital Energy Inc. said Friday it has agreed to acquire the assets of O'Melveny & Myers LLP-led Forge Energy II Delaware LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm EnCap, in partnership with a third party for a total of $540 million....

