Mich. Justices Deny TruGreen $1.2M Tax Break For Products

By Jaqueline McCool (May 12, 2023, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Lawn care company TruGreen's products that treat grass and shrubs don't qualify for a Michigan sales and use tax exemption that applies to certain agricultural production entities, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, turning down the company's effort to get a roughly $1.2 million refund....

