Arizona Solar Biz To Pay Up To $80M For Sweden's Evolar

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 12, 2023, 5:39 PM EDT) -- First Solar Inc. announced Friday it has acquired Swedish perovskite technology provider Evolar AB for up to $80 million in a move the Tempe, Arizona-headquartered company says strengthens its "global leadership" in thin-film photovoltaics....

