IRS Floats Domestic Content Rules For Energy Projects

By Kat Lucero (May 12, 2023, 10:22 AM EDT) -- Clean energy projects seeking to take advantage of the so-called domestic content bonus tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act can refer to guidance detailing the U.S.-made steel, iron and manufactured parts requirements the U.S. Department of the Treasury unveiled Friday....

