IberiaBank Slams Ex-Exec's Bid To Delay Trial Over Firing

By Carolina Bolado (May 18, 2023, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for IberiaBank told a Florida judge Thursday that a former bank CEO's attempt to delay a rapidly approaching trial date was simply "gamesmanship," and said the executive's claims that he was made out to be a scapegoat in the legal fallout of attorney Scott Rothstein's $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme are ready for trial....

