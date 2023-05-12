Health Care Facility, Worker Settle COVID Disability Suit

By Emmy Freedman (May 12, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge signed off Friday on a health care facility and a former nursing assistant's agreement to end her suit claiming she was unlawfully fired because she followed her physician's orders to self-isolate while she recovered from COVID-19....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS