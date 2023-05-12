8th Circ. Says Farmer Can't Fight USDA Wetland Certification

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 12, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit determined that the U.S. Department of Agriculture properly rejected a farmer's requests for the agency to reconsider its decision recertifying a tract of land he owns as a wetland, saying its decision was not arbitrary or capricious, but based on his noncompliance with review regulations....

