Speaker's Chief Of Staff Retiring With GC Set To Take Reins

By Alison Knezevich (May 12, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's general counsel will take over as his next chief of staff, the California Republican said Friday as the current holder of that job, Dan Meyer, prepares to depart....

