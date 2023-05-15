Justices To Hear Cases On Gun Sentencing For Repeat Felons

How the Felon-in-Possession Statute and the Armed Career Criminal Act Interact

18 U.S. Code § 922

(g) It shall be unlawful for any person —

(1) who has been convicted in any court of, a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year;



to ship or transport in interstate or foreign commerce, or possess in or affecting commerce, any firearm or ammunition; or to receive any firearm or ammunition which has been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

18 U.S. Code § 924

(e)

(1) In the case of a person who violates section 922(g) of this title and has three previous convictions by any court referred to in section 922(g)(1) of this title for a violent felony or a serious drug offense, or both, committed on occasions different from one another, such person shall be fined under this title and imprisoned not less than fifteen years, and, notwithstanding any other provision of law, the court shall not suspend the sentence of, or grant a probationary sentence to, such person with respect to the conviction under section 922(g).

Sets up ACCA penalty enhancement for gun charges

Three-strike predicate provision

15-year mandatory minimum