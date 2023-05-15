Conn. High Court Nominee Regrets Backing Justice Barrett

By Christine DeRosa (May 15, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut legislative panel heard testimony on Monday from state Supreme Court nominee Sandra Slack Glover, pressing her for hours on her decision to support Justice Amy Coney Barrett for a lower court role in 2017 and her views on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS