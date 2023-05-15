Saudi Pharma Co. Eyes $336M IPO Steered By 4 Firms

By Tom Zanki (May 15, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Saudi Arabia's Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. set a price range Monday for an initial public offering that could raise up to $336 million, potentially amounting to the country's largest IPO this year, under guidance from four law firms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS