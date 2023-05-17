JPMorgan Tops List Of Most Active Securities Defendants

By Jessica Corso (May 17, 2023, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The brokerage division of JPMorgan Chase & Co. found itself defending 64 new securities lawsuits over the past three years, making it a more active defendant than even hard-hit fintech firm Robinhood Financial, according to a report released Thursday by Lex Machina....

