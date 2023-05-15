SVB's Former CEO 'Truly Sorry,' Ex-Signature Execs Dismayed

By Jon Hill (May 15, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley Bank's former CEO plans to tell senators on Tuesday that he, too, was caught off-guard by his bank's failure and is "truly sorry" for the effect it has had on those around him, while Signature Bank's former top executives plan to paint their bank as a potentially unnecessary casualty of broader turmoil....

