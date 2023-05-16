Goldman Sachs Fined €6.6M By ECB For Misreporting Capital

By Tom Fish (May 16, 2023, 10:34 AM BST) -- The European Central Bank has fined Goldman Sachs Europe €6.63 million ($7.23 million) for underreporting risk-weighted assets associated with some corporate credit, which allowed the investment bank to give the impression of having a stronger balance sheet than it had....

